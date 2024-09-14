back to top
    Railway Board Chairman inspects Loco lobby at Jammu Tawi Rly Stn

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Sep 14 (UNI):  Showering kudos while inspecting the Loco lobby, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board Satish Kumar announced a cash award for the staff and also issued certain directives for further augmenting infrastructure and facilities. The railway officials on Saturday said that the Chairman and CEO Railway Board, (CRB) Satish Kumar has announced Rs. 25000/- prize for Jammu Station Loco lobby during inspection. While inspecting Jammu Tawi Railway Station, the officials said that flanked by senior authorities instructed for creation of road infrastructure to the new building at the earliest and as this station receives a heavy footfall, second foot-over bridge be completed at the earliest and must be connected to all platforms including three old and two new to facilitate the commuters/passengers. As per the officials, the Chairman also inspected the Second-Class waiting room and on finding the toilets dirty, instructed for their immediate cleaning after every one hour besides as per the instruction accordingly by the railway staff and contractor or one correspondent during late hour. However, while inspecting Jan- Ahar Restaurant at the platform, the CRB passed directions for installing the air conditioners. The CRB also inspected non-functional escalator near the restaurant, instructed few modifications at the second entry point in the new building while he also took a detailed review of the yard.

