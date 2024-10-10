back to top
Search
    JammuSP Crime Peerzada Naveed transferred to CID headquarters
    JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

    SP Crime Peerzada Naveed transferred to CID headquarters

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 10: The  Jammu and government has order the transfer and posting of SP Kashmir, Peerzada Naveed.
    He will now serve as SP (Headquarters) for the CID, J&K, effective immediately.
    “In the interest of administration, Peerzada Naveed, SP Crime Kashmir, is hereby transferred and posted as SP (Hqrs) CID, J&K, against an available vacancy,” the government said in an order.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Judges should decide legal questions shunning popular morality CJI
    Next article
    GOC Tours J&K’s Rajouri Forward Areas to Assess Operational Readiness
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    GOC Tours J&K’s Rajouri Forward Areas to Assess Operational Readiness

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 10: A senior Army officer on Thursday...

    Judges should decide legal questions shunning popular morality CJI

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 10: Judges are supposed to act...

    Nobel Literature goes to South Korean Han Kang, 18th woman to be awarded prestigious prize

    Northlines Northlines -
    Sweden , Oct 10: The 2024 Nobel Prize in...

    J&K Wildlife Dept Captures Banihal Leopard

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 10:  The sleuths of the Wildlife Department...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GOC Tours J&K’s Rajouri Forward Areas to Assess Operational Readiness

    Judges should decide legal questions shunning popular morality CJI

    Nobel Literature goes to South Korean Han Kang, 18th woman to...