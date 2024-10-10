SP Crime Peerzada Naveed transferred to CID headquarters

JAMMU, Oct 10: The Jammu and Kashmir government has order the transfer and posting of SP Crime Kashmir, Peerzada Naveed.

He will now serve as SP (Headquarters) for the CID, J&K, effective immediately.

“In the interest of administration, Peerzada Naveed, SP Crime Kashmir, is hereby transferred and posted as SP (Hqrs) CID, J&K, against an available vacancy,” the government said in an order.