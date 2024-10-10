back to top
    GOC Tours J&K’s Rajouri Forward Areas to Assess Operational Readiness

    , Oct 10: A senior Army officer on Thursday visited the hinterland areas in  Jammu and 's Rajouri district district and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops deployed on ground zero.
    General Officer Commanding of the Army's 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, along with GoC Counter insurgency force Romeo visited Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri to review the security and operational preparedness for counter insurgency operations in the area, the White Knight Corps said on X.
    The officer appreciated the spirit of the troops and their unwavering commitment and dedication towards counter insurgency operations.
    Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva along with the GoC Crossed Swords Division visited the forward areas of Pallanwala and Akhnoor in Jammu district earlier on Wednesday to review the operational preparedness, it said.
    The GoC appreciated the spirit of the troops and their unwavering commitment towards maintaining very strong and unbreachable anti-infiltration grid.

    SP Crime Peerzada Naveed transferred to CID headquarters
