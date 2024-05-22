back to top
Southwest Monsoon likely over Kerala from May 31, says MeT Deptt
India

Southwest Monsoon likely over Kerala from May 31, says MeT Deptt

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, May 22: The southwest monsoon, the lifeline of 's farm-based , is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31 with a possible deviation of four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. It advances northwards, usually in surges, and covers the entire country around July 15. Meanwhile, on May 19, the southwest monsoon made its onset over the Nicobar Islands, the southernmost region of the country. It is gradually advancing from the Arabian Sea towards the Comorin region, the Maldives, and parts of the Bay of Bengal.

IMD had already predicted very heavy rainfall in Kerala till May 24. According to the body, three cyclonic circulation systems in the region are influencing the increased rainfall activity in the state. Additionally, strong westerly winds at lower levels are likely to prevail over the Kerala region till May 24.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till May 24. The wind speeds are expected to reach 40 kmph to 45 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till May 24. Alappuzha district received 56.48 mm of rainfall on Monday, submerging fields in Chambakkulam, Kainakary, Edathua and Thalavadi. Sea erosion is being witnessed in the coastal areas of Arattupuzha, Ottamassery, Cherthala, Thottappally, Purakkad, Valanjavazhy and Punnapra.

 

Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

