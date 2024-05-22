back to top
Nepalese Climber Kami Rita climbs Mt Everest for 30th time; breaks own record

By: Northlines

Date:

Kathmandu, May 22: Nepal's veteran summiteer Kami Rita Sherpa made history on Wednesday by scaling Mt Everest for the 30th time, breaking his own record for the highest number of ascents on the 's highest peak.

The 54-year-old legendary mountaineer reached the 8,849-metre peak at 7:49 am local time, according to Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, Chief Executive Officer at the 14 Peaks Expedition high-altitude company.

Kami summited the peak for the 29th time only 10 days ago.

“He has scaled Everest on May 12 for the 29th time,” The Himalayan Times newspaper quoted Tashi Lakpa as saying.

Kami, a senior mountain guide at the 14 Peaks Expedition and Seven Summit Treks, climbed Mt Everest for the first time in May 1994, the report said.

He was born on January 17, 1970, and his mountaineering journey began in 1992 when he joined an expedition to the highest peak as a supporting staff.

Kami developed a deep passion for climbing from a young age and has been scaling mountains for over two decades, Tashi Lakpa said.

Besides Mt Everest, he has also conquered Mt K2, Cho Oyu, Lhotse, and Manaslu.

Last year, he successfully scaled Mt Everest for the 27th and 28th times in the same season.

Southwest Monsoon likely over Kerala from May 31, says MeT Deptt
BJP expels Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh for contesting LS polls as independent candidate
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

