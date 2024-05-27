back to top
Search
TechnologySony launches powerful new 'Ult Power Sound' audio range with focus on...
Technology

Sony launches powerful new ‘Ult Power Sound’ audio range with focus on deep bass

By: Northlines

Date:

Sony's new ‘Ult Power Sound' lineup amps up the bass

Sony has taken bass lovers by storm with the launch of its new ‘Ult Power Sound' series of wireless speakers and headphones. The lineup, developed in collaboration with Grammy-winning music producer Peso Pluma, focuses on enhancing the low frequencies for an impressive bass-heavy sound.

The series consists of three portable Bluetooth speakers – Ult Field 7, Ult Field 1 and the large Ult Tower 10 party speaker. They come equipped with an ‘ULT' button that lets users select between different bass modes. This allows listeners to boost the lower frequencies for deep, punchy bass or switch to a more balanced sound profile.

Another highlight across the range is dynamic lighting effects that pulse in sync with the music. The Ult Field 7 and Ult Tower 10 models also integrate karaoke mics and connectivity options to link multiple speakers together. Battery life on the portable Ult Field 1 and Ult Field 7 is rated at up to 12 and 30 hours respectively.

On the headphones front, the Sony Ult Wear wireless model promises an immersive musical experience with support for personal EQ settings and Sony's 360 Reality Audio format. Integrating the same processor as the acclaimed 1000X series, comfort and call functionality have been prioritized in the design.

Pricing starts from Rs. 10,990 for the compact Ult Field 1 and goes up to Rs. 89,990 for the full-sized Ult Tower 10 party speaker. Audiophiles seeking superior bass response can choose from the new Ult Power Sound series available across Sony retail channels and e-commerce websites. The easy-to-use lineup is sure to find fans among bass lovers and music enthusiasts alike.

Previous article
Major Player Pulls Out of Bid to Acquire Grounded Indian Carrier Go First
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Rumoured AI upgrades to transform iPhone experience in iOS 18

Northlines Northlines -
Apple's annual developer conference is approaching, and rumours indicate...

Witness a Rare Celestial Alignment – A Planet Parade in June 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Bypass the usual morning routines and head outside before...

Find Affordable Flights Anywhere with Google Flights’ Powerful Search Tools

Northlines Northlines -
Traveling for business or leisure is so much easier...

Enable ChatGPT on any Mac now with this quick 3-step workaround

Northlines Northlines -
ChatGPT, OpenAI's highly advanced AI chatbot has become immensely...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Major Player Pulls Out of Bid to Acquire Grounded Indian Carrier...

‘General Hospital’ star Johnny Wactor shot, killed at 37

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Supreme Court refuses to entertain BJP’s plea...