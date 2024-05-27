Sony launches powerful new ‘Ult Power Sound’ audio range with focus on deep bass

Sony's new ‘Ult Power Sound' lineup amps up the bass

Sony has taken bass lovers by storm with the launch of its new ‘Ult Power Sound' series of wireless speakers and headphones. The lineup, developed in collaboration with Grammy-winning music producer Peso Pluma, focuses on enhancing the low frequencies for an impressive bass-heavy sound.

The series consists of three portable Bluetooth speakers – Ult Field 7, Ult Field 1 and the large Ult Tower 10 party speaker. They come equipped with an ‘ULT' button that lets users select between different bass modes. This allows listeners to boost the lower frequencies for deep, punchy bass or switch to a more balanced sound profile.

Another highlight across the range is dynamic lighting effects that pulse in sync with the music. The Ult Field 7 and Ult Tower 10 models also integrate karaoke mics and connectivity options to link multiple speakers together. Battery life on the portable Ult Field 1 and Ult Field 7 is rated at up to 12 and 30 hours respectively.

On the headphones front, the Sony Ult Wear wireless model promises an immersive musical experience with support for personal EQ settings and Sony's 360 Reality Audio format. Integrating the same processor as the acclaimed 1000X series, comfort and call functionality have been prioritized in the design.

Pricing starts from Rs. 10,990 for the compact Ult Field 1 and goes up to Rs. 89,990 for the full-sized Ult Tower 10 party speaker. Audiophiles seeking superior bass response can choose from the new Ult Power Sound series available across Sony retail channels and e-commerce websites. The easy-to-use lineup is sure to find fans among bass lovers and music enthusiasts alike.