Digital India Corporation Opens Recruitment for Various Positions, Apply Online Now to Avail Exciting Career Opportunities

Digital India Corporation Recruitment 2024: Digital India Corporation has invited Online applications for the following positions purely on Contract/ Consolidated basis for DigiLocker project. The place of posting shall be in New Delhi but transferable to project locations of Digital India Corporation as per the existing policy of Digital India Corporation.

This recruitment drive will fill up DevOps Engineer (PHP/ Python), Technical Business Analyst, PMU (Project Consultant), Security Tester Posts for DigiLocker project. Screening of applications will be based on qualifications, age academic record, and relevant experience. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official portal- ora.digitalindiacorporation.in.

Vacancy Details: Digital India Corporation has invited online applications for the following positions:

1. DevOps Engineer (PHP/ Python) — 02 Posts

– Qualification: B.E/B. Tech/MCA

– Experience: 2+ years

2. Technical Business Analyst — 01 Post

– Qualification: B.E/ B. Tech/ MCA/ M. Tech and equivalent.

– Experience: 2+ years

3. Security Tester — 01 Post

– Qualification: B.E/ B. Tech/ MCA/ M. Tech and equivalent.

– Experience: 2-5 Years

4. Project Consultant — 01 Post

– Qualification: Bachelor's degree in management, business administration, or related field.

– Experience: 3+ Years

How to Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply ONLINE: https://ora.digitalindiacorporation.in. The last date for submission of applications is 14 June 2024.

