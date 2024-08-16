back to top
    Sonam Kapoor house art brings overlooked master Badri Narayan to new audiences

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    In a recent video tour of her Mumbai home for Architectural Digest , star Sonam Kapoor highlighted a striking painting that has garnered renewed interest for its acclaimed but lesser known artist – Badri Narayan. Kapoor revealed the large-scale work was a gift from her father-in-law and sits proudly against her home's eclectic patterned walls.

    Describing it as “very unusual” to find such a significant piece from the artist, Kapoor's words have shone a light on Badri Narayan's contributions to Indian . The masterful storyteller through visual form quietly persisted for decades with his authentic, narrative-driven style that resonates across generations.

    Art curator Ina Puri recalls first discovering Narayan's unique talent decades ago at a Bombay exhibition. She holds still one of his early tiles in her collection, transported by his ability to weave complex tales. As Puri explains, Narayan skilfully illustration mythology in a personal, inclusive way that remains true to its heart.

    While contemporaries explored new art movements, Narayan remained devoted to his narrative roots. Spanning intimacy miniatures to grand scales, he demonstrated incredible range. Yet according to Puri, the artist faced difficulties and lacked proper support late in life, despite his immense artistry.

    Narayan's background as a storyteller shaped his visual narratives. Puri remembers his skill at captivating all ages with folkloric stories, brought to life through expressive figures and imaginative compositions. Though not always recognized during his years, a growing appreciation now emerges for Narayan's timeless contributions to Indian art history.

    Kapoor's highlighting of the gifted work introduces Narayan afresh to new audiences. As an example of his enduring vision, it reminds us that some artists quietly persevere with a steadfast commitment to their craft, transcending trends to profoundly move the human spirit through generations.

    Election Commission set to announce schedule for Assembly polls today
    President Murmu, PM Modi pay floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

