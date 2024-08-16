Sonam Kapoor house art brings overlooked master Badri Narayan to new audiences

In a recent video tour of her Mumbai home for Architectural Digest India, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor highlighted a striking painting that has garnered renewed interest for its acclaimed but lesser known artist – Badri Narayan. Kapoor revealed the large-scale work was a gift from her father-in-law and sits proudly against her home's eclectic patterned walls.

Describing it as “very unusual” to find such a significant piece from the artist, Kapoor's words have shone a light on Badri Narayan's contributions to Indian art. The masterful storyteller through visual form quietly persisted for decades with his authentic, narrative-driven style that resonates across generations.

Art curator Ina Puri recalls first discovering Narayan's unique talent decades ago at a Bombay exhibition. She holds still one of his early tiles in her collection, transported by his ability to weave complex tales. As Puri explains, Narayan skilfully illustration mythology in a personal, inclusive way that remains true to its heart.

While contemporaries explored new art movements, Narayan remained devoted to his narrative roots. Spanning intimacy miniatures to grand scales, he demonstrated incredible range. Yet according to Puri, the artist faced difficulties and lacked proper support late in life, despite his immense artistry.

Narayan's background as a storyteller shaped his visual narratives. Puri remembers his skill at captivating all ages with folkloric stories, brought to life through expressive figures and imaginative compositions. Though not always recognized during his years, a growing appreciation now emerges for Narayan's timeless contributions to Indian art history.

Kapoor's highlighting of the gifted work introduces Narayan afresh to new audiences. As an example of his enduring vision, it reminds us that some artists quietly persevere with a steadfast commitment to their craft, transcending trends to profoundly move the human spirit through generations.