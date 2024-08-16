back to top
    President Murmu, PM Modi pay floral tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ memorial

    New Delhi, Aug 16: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on Friday.
    They were joined by other dignitaries, including Union ministers, and leaders from different parties in paying homage to Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal' here.
    A widely-respected politician acknowledged as among the finest orators, Vajpayee played a crucial role in drawing allies for his party in the coalition era of the '90s and became the first prime minister from the BJP.
    His stewardship of the country between 1998-2004 is known for reforms and boost to infrastructure sectors. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 93 years. (Agencies)

