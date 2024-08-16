back to top
    Election Commission set to announce schedule for Assembly polls today

    New Delhi, Aug 16: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for Assembly elections on Friday afternoon.
    An EC invite to the media for a press conference around 3 pm did not mention the states for which the election schedule would be announced.

    The terms of the legislative assemblies of and Maharashtra end on November 3 and November 26, respectively. The poll panel also plans to hold assembly polls in and before September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.
    The Election Commission has visited Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana recently to oversee the poll preparedness but is yet to visit Maharashtra.

