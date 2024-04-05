Search
Sonakshi Sinha beautifully blends traditional and modern elements in a stunning purple Bandhani printed kaftan ensemble. See the pictures!

Sonakshi Sinha epitomises modern sophistication with her latest look in a chic purple Bandhani kaftan, effortlessly marrying tradition with contemporary allure.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently busy promoting her upcoming series Heeramandi and her back to back promotional looks in exquisite ethnic wear are doing the rounds on social media. Just a few days ago, she turned heads in a blazer and flared pants ensemble embellished with orange mirrors, and this time, she stepped out in a purple Bandhani printed kaftan ensemble. With her incredible fashion sense and undeniable beauty, she continues to make her fans swoon. Her latest look oozing chic vibes is sure to inspire your ethnic wardrobe. (Instagram/@aslisona)

On Thursday, Sonakshi gave her fans a sweet surprise as the actress took to Instagram and uploaded a series of stunning pictures accompanied by the caption, “Cant stop smiling with all the (purple heart emoticon) coming in for #TilasmiBahein.. grateful”.(Instagram/@aslisona)

Her outfit comes in an enchanting shade of purple and features a v-neck kaftan adorned with a trendy Bandhani print all over. She teamed it with a matching full-sleeved cape with sequin embroidery around the edges and a pair of flared trousers.(Instagram/@aslisona)

