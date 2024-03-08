Search
Some Patients Interested in Discontinuing Long-Term Use of Weight-Loss Drugs like Wegovy
Some Patients Interested in Discontinuing Long-Term Use of Weight-Loss Drugs like Wegovy

Millions of Americans who have dropped pounds and boosted their using popular obesity drugs like Wegovy are facing a new dilemma: What happens if they stop taking them?

Many worry, rightly, that they'll regain weight and revert to old habits. In clinical trials, patients who paused the drugs put back on most of the weight they lost.

But others are gambling on a do-it-yourself strategy to ease off the drugs and stay slim by stretching out doses, taking the medication intermittently or stopping and starting again only if needed.

“To me, it's a help, it's an aid,” said Donna Cooper, 62, of Front Royal, Virginia, who lost nearly 40 pounds in nine months using Wegovy along with diet and exercise. “At some point you have to come off of them. I don't want to be on them forever.”

More than 3 million prescriptions for the new medications are dispensed each month in the U.S., according to recent data from the health company IQVIA. They include semaglutide, the drug in Ozempic and Wegovy, and tirzepatide, the drug in Mounjaro and Zepbound.

