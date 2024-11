Srinagar, Nov 2: A soldier was killed due to accidental fire at Rawalpora are of Srinagar outskirts, official said Saturday.

A top official said that solider who was part of army's Road Opening Party (RoP) died after his service riffle went off accidentally. “He received fatal injuries and died on the spot,” the official said.

He, however, said police parties have reached the spot and all angles are being investigated.