    Soldiers Ajay Singh, Bijendra cremated in Jhunjhunu with Full State Honours

    Jaipur, Jul 17: Soldiers Ajay Singh and Bijendra, who were martyred in a gunfight with terrorists in and 's Doda district, were cremated with full military and state honours at their home villages in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Wednesday.

    Their bodies were brought Wednesday in a special plane to Jaipur from where they were taken to Jhunjhunu's Buhana tehsil by road and then to their native villages.

    Ajay Singh hailed from Bhaisawata Kalan village, while Bijendra belonged to Dumoli Kalan village of Jhunjhunu.

    A ‘Tiranga Yatra' was taken out before the funerals, which saw hundreds of people turning up to bid the soldiers final goodbye.

    Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham along with Khetri MLA Dharampal Gurjar reached Dumori Kalan to take part in the funeral of Soldier Bijendra.

    Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore went to Bhisawata village to offer condolences on behalf of the state government to the family of Soldier Ajay Singh.

    “I salute both soldiers and those who were martyred in the terrorist attack … (we) pray that god gives courage and strength to the family members to bear the shock,” Bedham said.

    He said that Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had on Tuesday announced a compensation package “as per norms” to the kin of the dead.

    Gurjar said, “I salute the parents of the soldiers and their wives … the state government is with the families and is ready to assist them at all levels.”

    In Bhaisawata, Rathore told reporters the enemies of the nation wanted to strike fear among the people and divide the country.

    “This is why there is a terror factory running in Pakistan. Our soldiers took the bullets on their chests to safeguard the country,” he said.

    Earlier, Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Avinash Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Congress state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and several army officers paid floral tributes to the martyrs at Jaipur airport.

    Four armymen, including a captain, were martyred in a fierce gunfight with terrorists of Pakistan-based banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) late Monday in the dense forests of Doda district.

     

