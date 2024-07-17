back to top
    Railways to monitor untoward incidents in real time to check fraudulent claims

    New Delhi, Jul 17: The Railway Board has asked all the zones to follow the real-time monitoring mechanism developed by the North Eastern Railway for immediate reporting and effective tracking of untoward incidents, so that lodging of fraudulent cases for claims can be eliminated.

    Under this new mechanism, rail divisions are creating online Google Sheets through which the data of all untoward incidents will be collected for monitoring at the headquarter level.

    “Railway Board has desired that all railways should follow the system formulated by NER,” a written communication from the North Central Railway (NCR) to three of its divisions — Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra — said.

    The board acted after it came to light that there were delays in fulfilling formalities related to cases of Man Run Over (MRO) by trains and other untoward incidents, due to which fraudulent cases were lodged at the Railway Claims Tribunal (RCT), making it pay a heavy amount of compensation.

    Under the new mechanism, “as soon as information is received by the SM (station master) of concerned station, he will take the memo/statement of the loco pilot and train manager of the train, which, besides information about the incidence, will also have their full details like HQ (headquarter) station, mobile no. etc,” the NCR note said.

    It added that according to the Railway Passengers (Manner of Investigation of Untoward Incidents) Rules, 2020, the station master “will enter the complete details — the unique identification number of the untoward incident, km of incidence, details of the loco pilot, train manager, TTE, nature of the untoward incident and other details — in prescribed Form-1 and Untoward Incidents Register”.

    After the board's decision, various railway zones have asked their divisions to prepare a Google Sheet to enter details of untoward incidents in real time so that the headquarter can monitor it.

    “To ensure correct feeding and uploading of documents, Sr DCM (senior divisional commercial manager) in divisions and Dy CCM (deputy chief commercial manager)/claims in HQ are appointed as nodal officers,” the NCR note said.

     

     

     

    Stampede-like situation near Mumbai airport as thousands turn up for loaders’ job
    Soldiers Ajay Singh, Bijendra cremated in Jhunjhunu with Full State Honours
