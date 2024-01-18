Soldier Martyred, Two Injured In Mine Blast Near LoC In J&K’s Rajouri

JAMMU, Jan 18: An ‘Agniveer' was martyred and two others were injured in a mine blast along Line of Control in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district, an official said.

The official said that a mine blast took place along forward area, leaving three soldiers injured.

All the three, the official said, were evacuated to Command Hospital Udhampur, where one succumbed to his injuries.



More details awaited….