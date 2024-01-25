Socomec’s Devesh Singhania appointed as Vice Chairperson of IFCCI CFO Committee

Jammu Tawi: Socomec, a pioneering global leader in innovative power management solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Devesh Singhania, a seasoned financial expert serving as CFO India Region & APAC Industry Controller, as the Vice Chairperson of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) CFO Committee, effective immediately.Commenting on this Payal S. Kanwar, Director General at IFCCI, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Devesh Singhania's appointment as the Vice Chairperson of the IFCCI CFO Committee which is a group of 50+ CFO of French and India companies from varied sectors. IFCCI Committees are a great platform to share and exchange knowledge through diverse formats of events and advocacy. We are confident that Devesh's extensive experience and profound industry knowledge will undoubtedly elevate the discourse and strategies within the CFO committee.”In assuming this role, Singhania expressed his eagerness to leverage Socomec's legacy and expertise in power management solutions to further augment the economic relationship between India and France. “I am honored to join IFCCI in this capacity,” he remarked. “My tenure at Socomec has equipped me with insights into intricate financial structures within the energy sector. I am enthusiastic about contributing to bridging financial synergies between our two nations.”