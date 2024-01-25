Delhi to host India’s Largest Corrugated Packaging Machinery Expo from March 7-9

Jammu Tawi: The Corru Pack Print India Expo 2024, an exhibition dedicated to the Corrugated Packaging Machinery Industry, is set to unfold from March 7 to March 9 at the India International Convention and Expo Center in New Delhi. Jointly Organized by the Indian Paper Corrugated & Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association (ICPMA) and the Futurex Group, this event stands as the singular exhibition facilitated by India's foremost Corrugated Packaging Machinery Association.In his statement, Hitesh Nagpal Ji, the President of ICPMA, highlighted the unique significance of Corru Pack Print India as a specialized event catering exclusively to the corrugation segment. He emphasized that this exhibition marks a pioneering effort by the association, making it the first of its kind in bringing together Corrugated Packaging Machinery manufacturers.ICPMA, as India's first Paper Corrugated & Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association, has been a driving force since its inception in 2014 at New Delhi.

Hitesh Ji outlined the association's ethos, underscoring the active involvement of its members in advancing the technological landscape of the corrugated industry in the country. He further expressed the association's vision of fostering growth for its members, ensuring that each participant in the association contributes to improving their business for the benefit of future generations. The Indian packaging industry, valued at approximately USD 75 billion in FY20, is on a trajectory to achieve a CAGR of 18-20%, reaching nearly USD 200 billion by FY25. This growth is particularly driven by the retail market, the fifth-largest sector in India's economy, showcasing consistent expansion potential, especially in exports. Namit Gupta, Director of Futurex Group said, “It's a strategic confluence of innovation and business acumen. By bringing together industry leaders, we aim to create a fertile ground for meaningful collaborations, fostering technological advancements and driving the Corrugated Packaging Machinery Industry to new heights.”