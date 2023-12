SocomecenergizesAsia-Pacific with innovative ‘Make in India’ UPS Solution

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Socomec, a pioneering global leader in power management solutions, proudly introduces the Delphys XL 1000 & 1200 kVA/KW UPS, engineered in Europe and manufactured in India, demonstrating its commitment to meeting the evolving data center needs in the Asia-Pacific region. Through continuous investments, Socomec has established robust manufacturing capabilities, creating employment opportunities and reinforcing its commitment to ‘Make in India,' while maintaining global quality standards.”India serves as a pivotal hub for Socomec's strategic growth in the Asia-Pacific market. The manufacturing of our Delphys XL UPS solutions at our Gurgaon factory underlines our commitment to leveraging local talent and resources while delivering superior power solutions tailored for the Data Centre industry,” emphasized Meenu Singhal, Regional Managing Director of Socomec.TheDelphys XL UPS series, renowned for its 99.1% efficiency via Smart Conversion Mode, embodies Socomec's commitment to sustainability and operational excellence. Its compact design optimizes energy use, while cold-extractible power bricks reduce MTTR, crucial for minimizing downtime in modern data centres. “We are thrilled to introduce the Delphys XL UPS series, a testament to Socomec's relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to serving the Asia-Pacific market. These solutions exemplify our dedication to empowering Data Centres with reliable, high-performance power solutions,” added Meenu.