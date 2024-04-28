back to top
Search
IndiaAmid Row, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat backs reservations
India

Amid Row, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat backs reservations

By: Northlines

Date:

HYDERABAD, Apr 28: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh Parivar never opposed reservations extended to certain groups.

Addressing a programme at an educational institution, Bhagwat said the Sangh is of the opinion that the reservations should be extended as long as they are needed.

Bhagwat's reiteration came in the wake of a war of words taking place between BJP and Congress over reservations.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat last year in Nagpur said that reservations should continue as long as there is discrimination in society.

Discrimination exists in society even though it is invisible, he had said.

Previous article
Just 8 pc of women candidates in first two phases of Lok Sabha Polls
Next article
SAD to contest Gurdaspur LS Seat on party symbol for first time since 1996
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

TMC worker killed in ‘factional fighting’ in Kolkata

Northlines Northlines -
A Trinamool Congress worker was killed in Baguiati area...

Mann to meet Kejriwal in Tihar again on April 30

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 28: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann...

Sunita denied permission to meet Kejriwal in jail: AAP sources

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 28: The Tihar jail administration has...

Drone from Pakistan recovered in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Northlines Northlines -
Amritsar, Apr 28: In a joint operation, troops of...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

TMC worker killed in ‘factional fighting’ in Kolkata

Mann to meet Kejriwal in Tihar again on April 30

Sunita denied permission to meet Kejriwal in jail: AAP sources