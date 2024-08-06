Social Entrepreneur Muhammad Yunus Considered for Top Advisory Role in Bangladesh Interim Government

Acclaimed Social Entrepreneur Tapped to Advise Bangladesh Interim Government

As political unrest continues in Bangladesh, the country's president has turned to a renowned figure in the field of microfinance to provide guidance during this turbulent transition period. Muhammad Yunus, winner of the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize for pioneering microcredit and microfinance, is being considered for the key role of chief advisor to the caretaker government that will oversee upcoming national elections. Here are five important facts about this bold social entrepreneur and his potential new advisory position: