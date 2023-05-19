Smriti Irani visits Udhampur, takes feedback on public welfare schemes

UDHAMPUR : Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister for Women and Child Development Department & Minority Affairs, Govt of India, today reached Udhampur for two days visit in connection with the Public Outreach Programme of the Modi Government.

Soon after reaching here, the Union Minister held meeting with District Administration Udhampur and later met with PRI Members also for taking feedback about the implementation of Government schemes at ground level. While talking to media persons after meeting with the District administration and the PRIs, Smriti Irani informed that on the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she was on visit to district Udhampur for taking a review of the public welfare schemes of the Central Government and implementation of these schemes at the ground level.

“Today I met with the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, District Superintendent and other officers besides DDC members, BDC Chairpersons and others for having a feedback on implementation of these public welfare schemes,” she said.

Later, the Union Minister also visited Bal Ashram Udhampur and interacted with children.

The Union Minister will address a Public Outreach Programme at K V School Chenani tomorrow.