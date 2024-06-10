back to top
Search
IndiaSitharaman's budget next month to lay out economic roadmap of Modi 3.0
India

Sitharaman’s budget next month to lay out economic roadmap of Modi 3.0

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 10: Back in saddle in signs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi preferring continuity in policy, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to lay out the government's economic agenda when she presents the first annual of Modi 3.0 next month.

 

Her task is cut out as she will have to look at measures to boost growth without hurting inflation as well as look for resources to meet the coalition government's compulsion.

 

The economic agenda would include steps to fast-rack reforms to make a USD 5-trillion economy in near future and turn the country into a ‘Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

 

Last week, RBI projected the economy to grow 7.2 per cent in the current fiscal on the back of improving rural demand and moderating inflation.

 

The new government inherits a strong economy with fiscal prudence in place. Icing on the cake is a bonanza from RBI which has announced the highest-ever dividend of Rs 2.11 lakh crore for FY24.

 

The key policy priorities for the Modi 3.0 government would include dealing with stress in the sector, job creation, sustaining capex momentum and pushing revenue growth to stay on the fiscal consolidation path.

 

Rating agency S&P has already given a thumbs up to economic policies followed by the Modi regime in the past 10 years by upgrading the sovereign rating outlook to positive. It also hinted at a possible rating upgrade in next 1-2 years provided the government sticks to its fiscal deficit roadmap.

 

While tax revenues seem to be bouyant, non-tax revenue remains a challenge as strategic disinvestment has almost been a non-starter with no big ticket strategic sale, except Air India.

 

Strategic sale of a host of CPSEs (central public sector enterprises), including Shipping Corporation, NMDC Steel Ltd, BEML, PDIL and HLL Lifecare, are in pipeline. IDBI Bank is also stuck in security and fit and proper clearances of bidders.

Previous article
Modi calls ex-Prez Patil; former PMs Manmohan, Devegowda as he begins 3rd term
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Modi calls ex-Prez Patil; former PMs Manmohan, Devegowda as he begins 3rd term

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief

Northlines Northlines -
Nagpur, Jun 10: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat...

Safeguarding India’s border will remain topmost priority: Rajnath

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 10: Safeguarding India's border will remain...

Parliament should enact law to prevent mob lynching, hate crimes: Farmers’ body

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, June 10: The All India Kisan Sabha...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Modi calls ex-Prez Patil; former PMs Manmohan, Devegowda as he begins...

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with...

Safeguarding India’s border will remain topmost priority: Rajnath