Modi calls ex-Prez Patil; former PMs Manmohan, Devegowda as he begins 3rd term

New Delhi, Jun 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called up former President Pratibha Patil and former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Devegowda and sought their blessings as he began his third term, official sources said.

 

The prime minister spoke to them soon after he assumed charge on Monday morning.

 

PM Modi had taken oath along with 71 other ministers, including 30 cabinet rank ministers, at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

 

Both Patil and Singh were president and prime minister respectively during the UPA government, while Devegowda was prime minister during the United Front government which was supported by the Congress.

 

Devegowda's party Janata Dal (Secular) is also a part of the current NDA and his son H D Kumaraswamy is a minister in Modi 3.0 cabinet.

 

