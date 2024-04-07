Search
IndiaSisodia delayed trial, got Rs 100 cr bribe: ED
India

Sisodia delayed trial, got Rs 100 cr bribe: ED

By: Northlines

Date:

agencies

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged before a court in New Delhi on Saturday that Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia and other accused were delaying the trial in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy ‘scam'.

The agency opposed Sisodia's bail plea before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who extended the judicial remand of the AAP leader till April 18 after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his custody.

The ED also claimed that Sisodia was responsible for drafting the policy and advance kickbacks of Rs 100 crore were received by him and other members of the AAP.

The AAP leader had approached the court for relief, claiming that there was a delay in starting the trial.

The central probe agency claimed that the ‘delay' was caused not by the prosecution but by the accused.

‘The delay in the trial of the case has not been caused by the prosecution but by the accused persons. Concerted efforts were made on the part of the accused persons, including Sisodia, to delay the trial in the case,' the ED told the court in response to his second bail plea.

During the proceedings, Sisodia's co-accused and party colleague, Sanjay Singh, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court, also appeared before the court.

The ED claimed that a total of 95 applications have been filed by the accused seeking similar prayers, of which six have been filed by Sisodia.

It submitted that frivolous applications have been filed by the accused involved in the case, for which costs have also been imposed by the predecessor judge.

The judge will further hear the arguments on April 10.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the ED have alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, licence fee was waived or reduced and licences were extended without the competent authority's approval.

The beneficiaries allegedly diverted “illegal” gains to the accused officials and made false entries in their books of account to evade detection, the probe agencies have alleged.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for his alleged role in the ‘scam'.

The ED arrested Sisodia in a money-laundering case stemming from the CBI first information report (FIR) on March 9, 2023.

He resigned from the Delhi cabinet on February 28, 2023.

 

 

 

Previous article
Uddhav used to think of us as house-helps: Shinde
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Uddhav used to think of us as house-helps: Shinde

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said he...

Unemployment ‘imposed by BJP’ biggest issue in LS polls: Kharge

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the biggest...

AAP holds ‘mass fast’ to protest Kejriwal’s arrest

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Top Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a daylong fast...

Nepal Army to collect 10 tonnes of garbage from Mt. Everest

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Nepal Army on Sunday said that it will collect...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Uddhav used to think of us as house-helps: Shinde

Unemployment ‘imposed by BJP’ biggest issue in LS polls: Kharge

AAP holds ‘mass fast’ to protest Kejriwal’s arrest