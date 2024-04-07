Search
IndiaPM will have to go on long leave after June 4: Cong
India

PM will have to go on long leave after June 4: Cong

By: Northlines

Date:

AGENCIES

The Congress on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is “rattled” by its guarantees and is making “baseless” statements against it in desperation to “save his chair”.

The opposition party's reaction came as Prime Minister Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress, charging that its poll manifesto bore the imprint of the Muslim League and utterances of its leaders showed hostility towards integrity and Sanatan Dharma.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The people of are now tired of the Prime Minister's lies. After June 4, he will have to go on long leave. This is the guarantee of the people of India!”

The counting of votes in is on June 4.

Ramesh said the Congress' ‘Paanch Nyay Pachees Guarantee' is awakening a new hope among the people of India after 10 years of “injustice”.

The Congress' guarantees are the need of the hour and this is the voice of the suffering people of the country, he said in a post in Hindi on X.

“Rattled by this guarantee card, the Prime Minister is saying baseless things in his desperation to save his chair,” Ramesh said.

 

 

Previous article
Sisodia delayed trial, got Rs 100 cr bribe: ED
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Sisodia delayed trial, got Rs 100 cr bribe: ED

Northlines Northlines -
agencies The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged before a court in...

Uddhav used to think of us as house-helps: Shinde

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said he...

Unemployment ‘imposed by BJP’ biggest issue in LS polls: Kharge

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the biggest...

AAP holds ‘mass fast’ to protest Kejriwal’s arrest

Northlines Northlines -
Agencies Top Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a daylong fast...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sisodia delayed trial, got Rs 100 cr bribe: ED

Uddhav used to think of us as house-helps: Shinde

Unemployment ‘imposed by BJP’ biggest issue in LS polls: Kharge