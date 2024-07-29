back to top
    Simone Biles Shines on Opening Day of Artistic Gymnastics in Paris Olympics 2024

    Simone Biles left a big impact on day one of artistic gymnastics competition at the Paris 2024. The American gymnast looked in impressive form despite some ankle discomfort, leading her team to the top spot in qualifications.

    Biles arrived in Paris with a point to prove after enduring struggles in the previous Tokyo Games. However, a tweaked ankle during the team event seemed to threaten her start. She was seen limping after one of her landings and even had to crawl towards her teammates for support. But true to her fighting spirit, Biles overcame the niggle to deliver top routines.

    The 25-year-old shrugged off the ankle pain and nailed her routines on vault and floor. She received one of the highest single apparatus scores of 15.800 on her stunning Yurchenko double pike vault. Her performance on the difficult balance beam was equally solid, landing cleanly without issues.

    Powered by Biles' brilliance, the USA women's gymnastics team finished day one of qualifications in the lead. Biles herself topped the individual standings in vault and floor. Her coach was pleased with the start but saw room for improvement too.

    With strong squads from Italy, China and Brazil in the mix, Biles will need to be at her very best in the upcoming events. But she is focused on adding more major titles to her tally, including regaining the coveted all-around gold from Tokyo 2020.

    Biles will be looking to continue igniting the Paris Games with more gravity-defying feats. Day 1 saw her rise above injury scares to captivate the packed stadium once more. Gymnastics has truly stolen the spotlight on the opening day in Paris.

