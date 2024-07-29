back to top
Search
    OlympicsNikhat Zareen overcomes nerves to win opening Olympic bout
    OlympicsSports

    Nikhat Zareen overcomes nerves to win opening Olympic bout

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Nikhat Zareen Shakes off Early Nerves to Win Olympic Debut

    Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen had a slow start in her opening bout at the Paris but was able to find her rhythm in the later rounds to clinch a vital victory. The 28-year-old took on Germany's Maxi Carina in the women's 50kg category on Sunday.

    It was evident in the first round that Nikhat was feeling some nerves in her maiden Olympic appearance. She struggled to find her range against the aggressive approach of Carina. This allowed the German boxer to land a few shots and edge the first round on the judges' scorecards.

    However, in the following rounds Nikhat calmed her nerves and settled into a nice boxing rhythm. She started connecting with clean hooks that kept her opponent at a distance. By landing accurate power punches, she was able to control the exchanges and outscore Carina. This saw her level the bout with a unanimous decision in the second round.

    In the final round, Carina attempted to wrestle on the inside but Nikhat continued to come up with effective shots. She finished strongly to be awarded the round on all five judges' cards and secure a comprehensive victory.

    The Indian paddlers also enjoyed success on the opening day. Sreeja Akula and former champion Manika Batra cruised into the round of 32 with straight-set wins in their respective matches. However, veteran Sharath Kamal was edged out in a tense singles encounter after leading late in the match.

    Upcoming fixtures for include Nikhat facing a stern test against number one boxer Wu Yu as she looks to continue her dream debut at the Paris Olympics.

    Previous article
    Simone Biles Shines on Opening Day of Artistic Gymnastics in Paris Olympics 2024
    Next article
    India complete T20 series whitewash of Sri Lanka after another dramatic batting collapse
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Made us proud: PM Modi to Manu Bhaker

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to...

    India complete T20 series whitewash of Sri Lanka after another dramatic batting collapse

    Northlines Northlines -
    India complete T20 series win over Sri Lanka after...

    Simone Biles Shines on Opening Day of Artistic Gymnastics in Paris Olympics 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    Simone Biles left a big impact on day one...

    Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m pistol shooting, becomes India’s first female Olympic medallist in shooting

    Northlines Northlines -
    CHATEAUROUX (FRANCE), July 28: A resilient Manu Bhaker became...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zebronics Zeb Aeon wireless headphones now at unbelievable 50% discounted price

    Made us proud: PM Modi to Manu Bhaker

    Kamala calls herself underdog; ‘evil, crazy liberal,’ says Trump