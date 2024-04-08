Search
SIDBI opens new branch at Ghaziabad

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi:  Small Industries Development Bank of (SIDBI) inaugurated its new branch in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad by Sh. Rahul Priyadarshi, Chief General Manager, SIDBI. During the occasion, Sh. Rahul Priyadarshi said that SIDBI has been committed for the last 34 years for the upliftment of MSME units and will continue to make every possible effort in this direction. On this occasion, Sh. Manish Sinha, Regional In-Charge, Sh. Gyanesh Kumar, Ghaziabad Branch In-Charge and many industrialists were also present.

Sh. Manish Sinha said that through the new branch in Ghaziabad, we will reach out to all the MSME units of the area and provide them financial assistance and become partners in their development. Sh. Gyanesh Kumar thanked all the industrialists present and assured of prompt loan disbursement and timely service. MSMEs present in Ghaziabad, Hapur, Pilkhua, Loni and surrounding areas shall be benefitted from the new branch of SIDBI.

On the day of inauguration, Ghaziabad branch handed over Loan sanction certificates to 3 MSME units by the hands of Sh. Rahul Priyadarshi, of total loan amounting to Rs. 1760 lakh, to M/s Rollz India Waste Management Pvt Ltd, Ghaziabad [Waste to Energy Processing unit], M/s Arihant Precision Tools Pvt Ltd, Ghaziabad [Auto Components manufacturing unit] and  M/s Rahul Print O Pack, Okhla [Curriculum Books Printing Unit].

FADA releases vehicle retail data for Mar-2024
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

