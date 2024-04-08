Search
JammuFADA releases vehicle retail data for Mar-2024
JammuJammu Kashmir

FADA releases vehicle retail data for Mar-2024

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi:  The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for March'24 and FY'24.

In March 2024, the Indian Auto Retail sector experienced modest growth of 3.14% YoY, as reported by FADA President, Mr. Manish Raj Singhania. The two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) segments saw increases of 5% and 17% respectively, while passenger vehicles (PV), tractors (Trac) and commercial vehicles (CV) faced declines of 6%, 3%, and 6% respectively.

Mr. Singhania highlighted that “the 2W segment demonstrated resilience and adaptability, with electric vehicle (EV) sales surging due to the expiration of the FAME 2 subsidy on March 31st. This led to a notable boost in the 2W-EV market share to 9.12%. Positive market sentiment was supported by seasonal events, improved vehicle supply, and financial incentives. Despite facing market volatility and intense competition, the industry is strategically evolving, particularly in the premium and EV categories, signalling a bright future.

The 3W segment showed an encouraging sales trend hitting an all-time high retail, driven by the growing acceptance of EVs. The introduction of EV autos and loaders positively impacted the retail . Although faced with election-related uncertainties and concerns over policy changes, such as free bus travel for women, the overall outlook for the sector remains upbeat, supported by the quality of vehicles and strong market demand.

The PV sector encountered challenges, with a MoM decrease of 2% and a YoY fall of 6%. The downturn was influenced by heavy discounting and selective financing further affected by economic worries and the electoral climate. Nonetheless, positives such as improved vehicle availability, increased stock levels and new model launches did stimulate demand in certain areas. The impact of election activities and changes in festival dates also played a role in sales dynamics.

For the CV sector, March presented a complex scenario. The election announcement resulted in a temporary reduction in purchases, though there is an expectation of a recovery post-election, with decreasing concerns about the forthcoming monsoon. The sector grappled with issues like recent declines, poor agricultural outcomes, discount pressures and financing difficulties. On the upside, there was strong demand in specific areas such as coal and cement transportation, bolstered by bulk orders and vehicle upgrades, which enhanced customer engagement.”

Reflecting on FY'23, FADA President Manish Raj Singhania commented, “The Indian Auto Retail sector achieved a commendable double-digit growth of 10% YoY across all categories, with 2W, 3W, PV, Trac and CV registering increases of 9%, 49%, 8.45%, 8% and 5% respectively. Notably, the 3W, PV and Trac segments set new record highs, surpassing previous years' performances.”

Previous article
CGCL disburses over 10,000 crores worth new car loans to 94,000 customers in FY 2024
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

CGCL disburses over 10,000 crores worth new car loans to 94,000 customers in FY 2024

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Capri Global Capital Ltd, a leading non-banking...

SIDBI partners with Fintech Platform KarmaLife for micro loans to Gig Workers

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI)...

Book “Get Kids To Play” aims to inspire a cultural shift towards prioritizing play for children worldwide

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi:  In a world where technology often competes...

J&K Govt grants 3 day special leave to Kashmiri migrants for casting votes in LS polls

Northlines Northlines -
The J&K administration has taken steps to make it...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CGCL disburses over 10,000 crores worth new car loans to 94,000...

SIDBI partners with Fintech Platform KarmaLife for micro loans to Gig...

Book “Get Kids To Play” aims to inspire a cultural...