SIA Raids Cop’s House In Jammu In Terror Financing Case

JAMMU, Jan 2: State Investigation Agency is carrying out raids at multiple locations in Jammu. The raids are said to be in connection with a case pertaining to terror financing and Hawala transactions.

Sources said that in Belicharana area under Satwari police station, a team of SIA led by Inspector rank officer arrived today afternoon to carry out searches at the residence of a cop . The said cop is presently posted in armed wing of Jammu and Kashmir police and is posted in Kashmir Valley.