Mobile Phone Without SIM Recovered From Central Jail In Jammu

JAMMU, Jan 2: A mobile phone without a SIM, an earphone and an adapter were seized from the premises of the high security central jail at Kot Bhalwal in Jammu, a police official said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made from a polythene bag found lying in an open area inside the prison complex, the official said.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel guarding the prison that houses foreign and local terrorists noticed the polythene bag and informed the police station concerned, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot and searched the polythene bag, leading to the recovery of the phone and the accessories, the official said.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway, he said, adding that the mobile phone was handed over to forensic experts for a detailed analysis.

It was not immediately known whether the polythene bag was abandoned by someone from inside the jail or thrown from outside, the official added.(Agencies)