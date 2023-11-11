SIA conducts multiple raids in terror-funding case

Srinagar, Nov 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency on Friday conducted raids in three districts in a terror-funding case involving laundering of Rs 85 crore through covert channels, officials said.

The raids were conducted in the Valley's Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama districts, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) said.

Special teams of the agency conducted searches at 10 locations in the three districts, it added.

“In continuation to searches conducted on November 8, the SIA, Kashmir, conducted searches at multiple locations, including in two locations in Srinagar, one in Anantnag and seven in Pulwama,” it said.

According to the SIA, the searches were conducted in the early hours as part of an ongoing investigation in a case (FIR No 08/2023) registered at SIA Kashmir police station. The cash laundered was to be used to fund terrorism and secessionism in the Union Territory.

“This is a terror-funding case in which money amounting to Rs 85 crore has been raised and laundered through covert channels, which is suspected to be used in funding terrorism and secessionism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the agency said.

Friday's operation marks the second round of searches in the case. On Wednesday, the SIA conducted extensive searches in New Delhi and various districts of the Kashmir Valley, it said.

The SIA's special teams have recovered incriminating material in the form of electronic gadgets such as mobile devices, laptops and SIM cards, and documents such as passports, cheques, passbooks and credit/debit cards, etc.