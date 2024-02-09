Shrine Board Conferred With ‘Sport For Social Good’ Award At Sportstar Aces Awards

Katra, Feb 9: In a major achievement, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has been conferred with Chairperson's Choice – Sport for Social Good Award at Sportstar Aces Awards-2024 held in Mumbai hosted by the Sportstar in recognition of the significant strides made by the Board for extending its support beyond religious realms.

Nirmala Lakshman, Chairperson, the Hindu Group presented the award to Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. This annual event was a celebration of sports and sportspersons which was attended by a galaxy of reputed sportspersons across disciplines.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, who received the Award on behalf of the Board, thanked the Hindu Group and dwelt on the aims and objectives of setting up of the Sports Complex, while adding that Shrine Board with a deep-seated commitment to societal betterment has established a comprehensive sports facility in the Katra town in the year 2016 with state-of-the-art sports infrastructure alongwith excellent coaching and training facilities with an aim to identify the talent in the region so that the budding sportspersons can be trained and groomed in the identified key sports to excel and bring laurels in sports events held at various levels.

He further added that this continuous initiative under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, JK-UT Shri Manoj Sinha has been encouraging the youth and providing them a platform to showcase their talents which reflects the Board's commitment for fostering sportsmanship through competitive physical activities and has played a significant role in developing champions of tomorrow for the country which is being witnessed in the international events represented by our sports persons.

CEO also highlighted the achievements of Para Archers of Sports Complex, 3 of whom would be representing India at the upcoming Paralympics in Paris. He underlined that glory earned in the games is giving new impetus to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex and to around 150 budding sports-persons getting trained in disciplines like Archery, Athletics, Judo and Shooting. The sportspersons trained in the sports complex have been showing promising results in varied competitions winning a rich haul of 80 medals at the National and 12 at the International level in a short span.

Arjuna Awardee Paraarcher Sheetal Devi of SMVD Sports Complex won the Sportstar Aces Award in the categories for the ‘Sportstar of the Year (female)' and Popular Choice Award for ‘Moment of the Year' in the Award Ceremony in recognition of medals won by her at National and International Sports Arena while shooting using her feet.

Noteworthy is that the World's first armless Archer Sheetal, won a record three medals at her maiden Asian Para Games in Hangzhou in October last year. The impressive haul included two gold medals in mixed doubles and women's individual category, and silver in women's doubles compound. Earlier in the year-2023, Sheetal also bagged a silver medal at the World Para Archery Championships in Pilsen, Czech Republic. The World No. 1 para, who also won the gold medal in the open category of compound section at the inaugural Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi on December 16, is eyeing glory at the upcoming Paris Paralympic Games.

Pertinent to mention here that paraarchers affiliated with the Board besides securing medals in the Para Archery events, also won quota places for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.