    Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 emerges as one of 2024’s biggest hits

    Stree 2 continues box office domination, emerges as one of the top earners of 2024

    The supernatural comedy Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, has maintained its strong box office run even in its second week. According to estimates, the film collected a sizeable amount of over Rs. 33.8 crore on its second Saturday, seeing a substantial rise of more than 88% from the previous day. This upward trajectory continued on the second Sunday as well, with collections of approximately Rs. 44 crore. With this, the total domestic box office collection of Stree 2 currently stands at an impressive Rs. 386.15 crore.

    Studio sources have revealed that worldwide, the Amar Kaushik directorial has crossed the Rs. 505 crore mark. This has helped Stree 2 become one of the top money-spinners of 2024 within just 11 days of its launch. It has surpassed several big- movies released earlier this year. The film seems to be giving strong competition to some of the highest earners and blockbusters at the box office.

    On its second Sunday, occupancy rates for Stree 2 remained high across various regions. The capital region saw maximum crowds, with over 70% halls filled during afternoon shows. Metropolitan areas like Mumbai also witnessed good footfalls. Even lesser screens earned well, indicating strong word-of-mouth and popularity of this laughter riot among mass audiences. With numbers growing steadily, Stree 2 is fast approaching one of the biggest blockbusters of the year in terms of collections.

