Can potatoes be part of a weight loss diet? Experts discuss preparation tips and moderation.

With many looking to shed extra kilos, potatoes are often the first food to be eliminated from the diet. However, recent advice from nutritionists suggests that this versatile veggie may still have a place in a healthy weight loss plan, if prepared properly. I dug deeper to understand the pros and cons of including potatoes.

Jinal Patel, a registered dietitian, warned against completely cutting out potatoes. While cooking methods can impact carb levels, potatoes in moderation provide important nutrients like potassium, vitamin C and fiber. She stressed focusing on portion sizes and limiting fats when preparing potatoes. Boiling or baking whole potatoes without additions is best.

Patel also highlighted potatoes' high carb content. For those actively trying to lose weight, overdoing potato-based dishes could slow weight loss efforts. Extra care is needed by counting potatoes towards daily carb allotment. Potatoes are best enjoyed with a source of protein and fiber to aid fullness.

Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain shared a potential hack – cooking potatoes in advance and allowing them to cool for 6-7 hours could lower the glycemic index, making them a healthier snack. However, experts agreed individual body types vary and what works for some may not be suitable for all.

The unanimous advice? Consult a certified dietitian for personalized guidance tailored to your health goals and current diet. With moderation and the right preparation methods, potatoes might still fit into a balanced weight loss plan. But it's also important not to rely solely on online claims and always check with a medical professional. Moderation and balance seem key to healthful habits long-term.