Aamir Khan opens up about facing mental health issues and seeking therapy after quitting films

Aamir Khan opens up about his mental health struggles

Renowned actor Aamir Khan, known by his fans as ‘Mr. Perfectionist' for his meticulous approach towards work, recently revealed facing a severe mental health crisis a few years back when he decided to quit films and focus on his family. In a candid conversation with actress Rhea Chakraborty on a popular podcast, Aamir spoke about neglecting his family while prioritizing his career over the decades and a shocking realization that led him to seek professional help.

The Dangal star shared that his decision to depart from the movies industry deeply disturbed his ex-wife Kiran Rao, who is also the mother of his younger son Azad. Aamir mentioned Kiran broke down crying, lamenting that if he walked away from films, it meant he was leaving them all behind. This sentiment really shook Aamir and brought forth a distressing epiphany – despite being physically present with his kids Ira and Junaid while they were growing up, he had not been fully emotionally invested in their lives.

The realization caused him immense distress and anguish. According to Aamir, he experienced severe mental pain and even a breakdown during this tumultuous period in his life. To cope, he sought therapy which proved beneficial in navigating his difficult predicament. His elder son Junaid had also labelled him as an ‘extreme person', comparing him to a pendulum that swung from one end of workaholism to another of complete disengagement.

While his decision shocked the industry initially, Aamir today continues his sabbatical from films, preferring quality time with family over professional commitments. The superstar's relatable fight with mental well-being and decision to prioritize self-care sets an important example.