    Entertainment
    Entertainment

    Aamir Khan opens up about facing mental health issues and seeking therapy after quitting films

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Aamir Khan opens up about his mental struggles

    Renowned actor Aamir Khan, known by his fans as ‘Mr. Perfectionist' for his meticulous approach towards work, recently revealed facing a severe mental health crisis a few years back when he decided to quit films and focus on his family. In a candid conversation with actress Rhea Chakraborty on a popular podcast, Aamir spoke about neglecting his family while prioritizing his career over the decades and a shocking realization that led him to seek professional help.

    The Dangal star shared that his decision to depart from the movies industry deeply disturbed his ex-wife Kiran Rao, who is also the mother of his younger son Azad. Aamir mentioned Kiran broke down crying, lamenting that if he walked away from films, it meant he was leaving them all behind. This sentiment really shook Aamir and brought forth a distressing epiphany – despite being physically present with his kids Ira and Junaid while they were growing up, he had not been fully emotionally invested in their lives.

    The realization caused him immense distress and anguish. According to Aamir, he experienced severe mental pain and even a breakdown during this tumultuous period in his life. To cope, he sought therapy which proved beneficial in navigating his difficult predicament. His elder son Junaid had also labelled him as an ‘extreme person', comparing him to a pendulum that swung from one end of workaholism to another of complete disengagement.

    While his decision shocked the industry initially, Aamir today continues his sabbatical from films, preferring quality time with family over professional commitments. The superstar's relatable fight with mental well-being and decision to prioritize self-care sets an important example.

    Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 emerges as one of 2024’s biggest hits
    Anil Ambani mulls options after 5-year SEBI ban for alleged Reliance Home Finance fund diversion
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

