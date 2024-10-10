Shop Ethnic Outfits, Puja Essentials, and More at Amazon.in’s Durga Puja Store During the Amazon Great Indian Festival

NL Corresspondent

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 now in full swing, customers can enjoy unbeatable deals, massive savings, and the excitement of over 25,000 new product launches across diverse categories on Amazon.in

As the spirit of Durga Puja sweeps across the country, Amazon.in is thrilled to announce that the Durga Puja Store is live now as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024. Customers can shop for an extensive range of festive must-haves, including traditional outfits, puja-related amenities, gifts for friends and family, and trendy electronics, all with exciting deals and offers on top brands.

The Durga Puja Store offers a one-stop solution for everything you need to celebrate the festival in style. From beautifully crafted ethnic wear to set the festive tone, home décor to enhance your space, puja must haves, and gadgets to keep you up to date, there's something for everyone. With this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival in full swing, customers can avail massive savings at an unmatched selection across their favorite brands, includingSamsung, OnePlus, Amazon Echo, Apple, BIBA, Lakme, US Polo ASSN, Pigeon, Allen Solly, and more.

Below are some of the top items you should have on your shopping list:

Stylish Ethnic Essentials for Every Occasion

Varkala Silk Sarees: Elevate your ethnic wardrobe with this Varkala Silk Sarees Women's Blended Silk Saree in a vibrant purple hue. This elegantly designed saree, crafted from a comfortable blended fabric, combines traditional charm with contemporary style, perfect for festive occasions or casual wear.

YouBellaJewellery Sets for Women Silver Plated Afghani Tribal Necklace Jewellery set with Earrings and Bangles Combo: Adorn yourself with elegance this festive season with the YouBella Afghani Necklace and Earrings Set. This stunning piece combines traditional craftsmanship with a modern touch, making it the perfect accessory for any celebration or special occasion.

Shoetopia Women's Flat Sandal: Step into comfort and style with Shoetopia's trendy flats, designed for all-day wear. These versatile shoes feature a chic design, cushioned insole, and durable sole, making them perfect for casual outings or formal occasions. Available in a variety of colors to match any outfit, these flats are a must-have addition to your footwear collection.

Amazon Brand – Symbol Mustard Kurta for Men: Indulge in comfort and timeless styles with Symbol's Mustard Kurta, a must have for all traditional attires for all men. Made from 100% cotton, it's soft, breathable, and perfect for festive occasion.

XYXX Men's Regular Fit Polo Shirt: Upgrade your wardrobe with the XYXX Men's Solid Polo T-Shirt in Blue. Its classic design features a ribbed collar and short sleeves, perfect for both casual and semi-formal occasions. Stay cool and effortlessly stylish with this versatile wardrobe staple. Make Your Little Ones Ready This Durga Puja

Biba Girls Suit Set: Dress your little one in vibrant, traditional style with the affordable and elegant Biba suit sets, perfect for festive celebrations.

Hopscotch Girls Cotton Blend Readymade Lehenga and Choli Set: Let your little girl shine in festive charm with this comfortable and stylish lehenga and choli set from Hopscotch.

Allen Solly Boy's Regular Fit Shirt: Elevate your boy's wardrobe with this sleek, comfortable shirt perfect for any occasion.

Jazz Up Your Home for The Celebrations

Pigeon Electric Kettle with Stainless Steel Body: Efficient and sleek, your go-to appliance for quick refreshments and gifting during the festive hustle.

Divine Casa Geometric Blue All Season Microfiber AC Double Bed Size Quilt Blanket: Wrap yourself in cozy comfort with this all-season stylish quilt, perfect for post festive relaxation.

DesiDiya® 35 Feet Long LED Power Pixel Serial String Light, 360 Degree Light in Bulb: Illuminate your celebrations with a radiant 360-degree glow, perfect for adding festive charm to any space.

