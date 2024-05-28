back to top
Shah Rukh Khan wore a rare ₹4.99 crore Richard Mille watch at IPL final

superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, garnered attention at the 2024 final with the watch he wore. Eyewitnesses spotted Khan sporting a Richard Mille RM 052 Tourbillon Skull watch, considered a true work of in the world of luxury timepieces.

Valued at a whopping 4.99 crore rupees, the RM 052 is a rare limited edition piece with only a few crafted worldwide. Known for its skull-inspired design, the watch incorporates grade 5 titanium sculpted in the motif of a human cranium. Intricate details include housings for the tourbillon cage within the upper and lower “jaws”.

Skeletonized bridges connecting the baseplate showcase Richard Mille's unparalleled expertise in mechanical engineering. Through rigorous testing, the openwork architecture proves its structural strength. Four spoked bridges draw comparison to symbols of piracy on knotted banners.

As described on their website, Richard Mille views the skull as a universal emblem of liberty and defiance of norms. They strived to channel this rebellious spirit through technical prowess, aesthetics and fine craftsmanship. Khan's choice to wear this statement watch epitomizes his own bold, rule-breaking nature within the world.

From his lavish watch collection, the actor selectively champions exclusive, rare designs that blaze new ground in luxury horology. Fans eagerly await reveals of which one-of-a-kind timepieces he will spotlight at major industry events.

