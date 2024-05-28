AICTE Launches Recruitment Drive, Apply Now for Various Positions and Join India’s Premier Technical Education Body

All India Council for Technical Education Recruitment 2024: BECIL is inviting applications through online mode from the candidates fulfilling eligibility for recruitment of the following posts for deployment in All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE HQ). According to the official notification of AICTE Recruitment 2024, the last date for receipt of applications is 29th May 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill up 15 vacancies of Start-up Fellow, YPs and IT Consultant posts. The candidates applying for the mentioned position must fulfill the eligibility conditions given below. The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of up to Rs. 60,000/-. The application must be submitted ONLINE only for the above post. Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.in. The last date for submission of applications is 29 May 2024.

Important Dates —

Start Date — 17 May 2024

Last Date — 29 May 2024

Vacancy Details: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE HQ) is Hiring following Positions;

1) Start-up Fellow — 04 Posts

– Qualification: Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology from reputed University/ Institute.

– Salary: Rs.50,000/-

– Age(Maximum): 30 years

2) Young Professional — 10 Posts

– Qualification: Master's Degree in any subject.

– Salary: Rs.60,000/-

– Age(Maximum): 32 years

3) IT Consultant — 01 Post

– Qualification: B.E / B. Tech (Information Technology/ Information science/ Computer Science/ Electronics with Diploma Or M.E/ M. Tech, M.Sc, Diploma

– Salary: Rs.33,000 – 44,000/-

– Age(Maximum): 32 years

Application Fee: The category-wise application fee is given below:

General/Ex-Serviceman: Rs.885/- (Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC/Women: Rs.885/-(Rs. 590/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST/EWS/PH: Rs.531/-(Rs. 354/- extra for every additional post applied)

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates have to follow the following steps to apply for the mentioned posts:

Visit the official website of BECIL www.becil.com.

On the homepage go to the ‘Careers Section' and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)' for “Advt No. 454: Applications are invited for recruitment of manpower purely on contract basis for deployment in All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE HQ)”.

Register and Login (Candidates are required to have a valid personal e-mail ID).

Fill in the required details.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee through online mode.

Submit the application form

Take a printout of the application form and retain it with them for future reference.

For further details, check below given official notification;

