MARS Deepens Commitment to India’s Infra.Market with $50M Fresh Investment

One of India's leading construction technology firms has received a significant capital boost to further accelerate its digital transformation of the infrastructure development sector. Infra.Market, a platform that connects project owners, contractors and material suppliers, has secured an additional $50 million in funding led by existing investor MARS.

This new investment builds upon MARS' previous backing and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to Infra.Market's vision of streamlining procurement and collaboration across the building industry. Founded in 2016 to address pain points such as inefficiency, lack of transparency and delays, Infra.Market has digitized the entire procurement process on its platform. This allows all stakeholders to save time and costs while achieving greater visibility and control over projects from concept to completion.

The fresh funding injection will support Infra.Market's goal of empowering over 10 million construction workers through its nationwide network. It plans to enhance its product suite with innovative solutions that bring further automation, traceability and workflow standardization. More project owners and government bodies are recognizing the value of Infra.Market's capabilities in boosting efficiency, reducing risks and meeting compliance requirements.

The construction industry contributes significantly to India's GDP but faces numerous operational challenges. Infra.Market is at the forefront of transforming this sector with its technology-led approach. This continued backing from MARS displays faith in the company's ability to drive the digital evolution of infrastructure development across India. The new capital will help take its vision to many more projects and cement its position as a market leader.