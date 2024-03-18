Search
EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan helps promote son Aryan Khan's high-end clothing brand D'yavol...
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan helps promote son Aryan Khan’s high-end clothing brand D’yavol X with new collection featuring affordable crop tops and expensive denim jacket

By: Northlines

Date:

fans were treated to an exclusive preview of the latest drop from Aryan Khan's streetwear label D'yavol X this weekend, with none other than King Khan himself helping promote his son's new luxury clothing collection. Taking to social media, Shah Rukh Khan shared a poster revealing the Triple Threat X-2 collection, featuring the superstar posing alongside Aryan and daughter Suhana Khan.

The new line from Aryan's high-end brand offers an eclectic mix of coveted apparel and accessories, appealing to both fashion connoisseurs as well as those on a . Among the highlights is a denim jacket priced at an expensive Rs. 99,000 (nearly $1,200 USD), marking the 24-year-old's first foray into denim design for the brand. However, more affordable options include crop tops going for as little as Rs. 16,000 (under $20). Rounding out the line are Hoodies, T-shirts and cargo pants priced at Rs. 41,000, Rs. 21,500 and Rs. 35,000 respectively.

While the prices may seem steep, they are comparatively lower than D'yavol X's debut collection last year which pieces valued over Rs. 2 lakh. That inaugural drop sold out quickly due to high demand. With its cutting edge aesthetic and endorsement from Bollywood royalty, Aryan Khan's streetwear label continues garnering attention from style mavens globally with each new drop. Only time will tell if this affordable yet premium Triple Threat collection proves another hit for the brand!

Previous article
Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Sleep-Boosting Superfoods to Help You Snooze Better

Northlines Northlines -
Lack of sleep is a common struggle for many...

Ed Sheeran and Diljit Dosanjh wow Mumbai with surprise Punjabi duet

Northlines Northlines -
Ed Sheeran has been winning hearts ever since his arrival...

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s underwhelming performances in Merry Christmas receive criticism

Northlines Northlines -
It was hoped to be a Christmas present for...

Taylor Swift’s epic ‘Eras Tour’ concert movie streaming online with extended cut and surprise performances

Northlines Northlines -
The highly anticipated extended cut of Taylor Swift's acclaimed...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP...

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to...

R Ashwin opens up on his hidden mental health struggles and...