Shah Rukh Khan helps promote son Aryan Khan’s high-end clothing brand D’yavol X with new collection featuring affordable crop tops and expensive denim jacket

Bollywood fans were treated to an exclusive preview of the latest drop from Aryan Khan's streetwear label D'yavol X this weekend, with none other than King Khan himself helping promote his son's new luxury clothing collection. Taking to social media, Shah Rukh Khan shared a poster revealing the Triple Threat X-2 collection, featuring the superstar posing alongside Aryan and daughter Suhana Khan.

The new line from Aryan's high-end brand offers an eclectic mix of coveted apparel and accessories, appealing to both fashion connoisseurs as well as those on a budget. Among the highlights is a denim jacket priced at an expensive Rs. 99,000 (nearly $1,200 USD), marking the 24-year-old's first foray into denim design for the brand. However, more affordable options include crop tops going for as little as Rs. 16,000 (under $20). Rounding out the line are Hoodies, T-shirts and cargo pants priced at Rs. 41,000, Rs. 21,500 and Rs. 35,000 respectively.

While the prices may seem steep, they are comparatively lower than D'yavol X's debut collection last year which featured pieces valued over Rs. 2 lakh. That inaugural drop sold out quickly due to high demand. With its cutting edge aesthetic and endorsement from Bollywood royalty, Aryan Khan's streetwear label continues garnering attention from style mavens globally with each new drop. Only time will tell if this affordable yet premium Triple Threat collection proves another hit for the brand!