Behind the scenes: Insights into writing Kiran Rao's heartwarming film Laapataa Ladies

By: Northlines

Date:

Laapataa Ladies, the heartwarming drama directed by Kiran Rao and backed by Aamir Khan, has struck a chord with audiences for its universal message of empowerment. While the film is receiving praise for its impactful storytelling, little is known about the journey behind its creation.

Sneha Desai, the debut feature film writer of Laapataa Ladies, shares exclusive insights into collaborating with the creative powerhouses Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. In an engaging conversation, she discusses crafting memorable characters, her mentoring experience working with the renowned duo, and more.

Sneha reveals how the story evolved over time with additions like the beloved character of Manju maai. “Manju maai was Kiran's brainchild. She felt one character was needed who overcame victimization,” says Sneha. Despite developing the character, Sneha notes Manju maai ultimately belongs to Kiran's vision.

In a refreshing take, Sneha debunks the myth of Aamir being interfering. “Anyone who says that is completely wrong. He is extremely passionate yet gives complete creative freedom,” she remarks. As a debutante, she is grateful for the respect and grooming received under Aamir's production.

An intriguing highlight is Sneha's approach to Ravi Kishan's surprise character arc. “He looks like a typical corrupt officer but surprises with a beautiful twist. Divyanidhi really helped shape the character,” she elaborates, without spoilers.

Through Sneha's insightful narration, readers get an engaging behind-the-scenes glimpse of Laapataa Ladies' writing process. It brings perspectives on effective collaborations that uplift stories with universal social messages.

Shah Rukh Khan helps promote son Aryan Khan’s high-end clothing brand D’yavol X with new collection featuring affordable crop tops and expensive denim jacket
