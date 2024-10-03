back to top
    Shah congratulates J&K voters for high turnout in Phase-3

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 2: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday congratulated people of J&K for unprecedented voter turnout in phase 3 of J&K Assembly polls.

    He said the enthusiastic participation in polls demonstrates the return of peace and a sense of security in J&K.

    “Congratulations to our sisters and brothers in  Jammu and for registering an unprecedented 69.65% voter turnout in the third phase of the assembly polls held yesterday. Their enthusiastic participation demonstrates the return of peace and a sense of security in J&K under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on X said.

    “The new era of development the youth have witnessed for the first time ever has strengthened their trust in democracy,” the post added.

     

     

