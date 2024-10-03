Puri hails successful poll in J&K, Condemns Kharge’s remarks on PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 2:

Referring to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that a significant shift from a tumultuous past to a peaceful democratic process marked a restoration of democracy in the region.

He noted that the region has transitioned from having a “stone-pelting industry” to witnessing a remarkable 65-66% voter turnout considering it a substantial victory.

Expressing confidence in the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Union Minister said, “We are sure that the BJP will win the elections…In the coming time, J-K's story will be one of the biggest stories of independent India.”

Puri also attacked Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge for his remark about not dying until PM Modi is “removed from power,” and PM Modi will not be the Prime Minister because he wants to; instead, he will be the PM because the people want him to be the prime minister of the country.