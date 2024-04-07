Shab-E-Qadr Observed With Religious Fervour Across Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Apr 7: The night-long prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr (Night of Power) or Lailat-ul-Qadr were observed across the Kashmir valley with religious fervour.

Barring the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, congregational prayers were held in all mosques and shrines across the Kashmir valley.

The authorities disallowed Shab-e-Qadr prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid, which triggered reactions.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed the Government for disallowing prayers at Jamia on Shab-e-Qadr.

“How unfortunate that on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e Qadr Jama Masjid, the mosque has been locked up to prevent people from offering prayers, and Mirwaiz was put under house arrest yet again. Land, resources, religion-what all will you deprive Kashmiris of?” she posted on X.

The largest gatherings were held at the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal Lake, where thousands of people, including men and women, assembled to offer the Namaz-e-Isha, followed by ‘Taraweeh'.

Special prayers were held for the peace and prosperity of the Kashmir valley and the betterment of the people. Devotees remained engrossed in supplications and recitals of the holy Quran during the night.

The authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the devotees on the occasion.

The Shab-e-Qadar is one of the holiest and most blessed nights that fall during the last ten odd days in the month of the holy month of Ramzan, and there is a religious belief that the night most likely falls on the intervening night of the 26th or 27th night of the month.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and all political leaders and religious preachers wished people on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.