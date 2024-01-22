Several flights, trains delayed in Delhi due to dense fog as cold wave grips north India

New Delhi, Jan 22: Several flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday due to low visibility amidst fog.



Visibility may likely reduce in moderate fog and then improve with shallow fog, the IMD said.



Dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated places in Delhi tonight and on January 25, the IMD forecast said. Further, it said that dense fog is expected to be seen in isolated pockets over Delhi, Bihar and Odisha on January 23.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the morning over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh till January 26, according to the weather forecast.

Several trains bound for the national capital were running behind schedule. Rewa-Anand Vihar Express topped the list with a delay of 5.45 hours, followed by Amritsar-Nanded Express with a delay of 5.30 hours, said an official statement by Northern Railways.



Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Junction Brhamputra Mail, Manikpur-Nizamuddin Express, Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Express, Chennai-New Delhi Express, Ambedkarnagar-Katra Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Express, Saharsa-New Delhi Vaishali Express and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express all faced a delay ranging from two to five hours.

Similarly, Kanpur-New Delhi Shramshakti Express; Chennai-New Delhi Express; Prayagraj-New Delhi Express; Rajendranagar-New Delhi Express; Vasco-Nizamuddin Goa Express; Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express; Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express; Bhubneshwar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express; Hyderabad-New Delhi Express; Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express and Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express experienced a delay between 45 minutes and two hours.



Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog conditions were observed in isolated pockets of east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as well. Isolated areas in Punjab and Tripura experienced dense fog, while pockets in Haryana-Chandigarh, West Rajasthan, and West Bengal reported moderate fog.