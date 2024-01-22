Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi says he is not being allowed to visit Srimant Sankardeva Satra temple in Assam’s Nagaon

Nagaon, Jan 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he was not allowed to visit the Srimant Sankardeva Satra temple in Bordowa near here in Assam.



“We have come here to worship at the temple but they are not allowing us,” he said.

Heavy police deployment has been made at Nagaon. The police have blocked the roads and put barricades.



Social activist Yogendra Yadav, who is also travelling with the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said the security personnel were not allowing Rahul Gandhi and other yatris to visit the temple and they were stopped around 16 km from the temple.

He said they had written permission to visit the temple at 8 am but the security personnel had barricaded the roads and said that allowing Rahul to visit this temple could create a law-and-order situation.



“This shows only one person in the country has the right to worship. But we are committed to visiting there and let us see what happens. There is no need to change the plan,” he added.