Several flights to Srinagar, Leh from Delh

New Delhi, Feb 4: A total of 6 IndiGo flights from Delhi to and 's Srinagar and have been cancelled on Sunday due to bad conditions in the regions.

According to the IndiGo spokesperson, 4 IndiGo flights to Srinagar and 2 IndiGo flights to Leh have been cancelled.

“Due to a drastic change in the weather conditions, the runway at Srinagar and Leh have been closed. This has led to the cancellation of IndiGo flights to Srinagar and 2 IndiGo flights to Leh,” the airline's spokesperson said.

He further said that the passengers have been provided with options to avail a full refund, travel to an alternate sector or reschedule the flight.

