    J&K Govt OrdersSED notifies new rules for staff deployment in schools
    J&K Govt OrdersJammuJammu Kashmir

    SED notifies new rules for staff deployment in schools

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 2: The School Department (SED) has announced that principals and cluster heads can no longer handle staff rationalization. From now on, only Joint Directors, with approval from the respective Directors, can make these decisions. Chief Education Officers and Zonal Education Officers are also prohibited from making any staff deployments or arrangements. Any violation of this new rule will lead to strict legal action against the responsible officers.

